Teachers can get vaccinated in late February, essential workers in March, Gov. Cooper announces

On February 24, the state will expand eligibility to Group 3, starting with educators and school personnel.
"This includes teachers, principals, childcare providers, bus drivers, custodial and cafeteria staff and others in our pre-K-12 schools and childcare centers," he said.
That group makes up about 240,000 people.
"North Carolina public school educators are eager to get back into their classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so, and today's announcement from Governor Cooper is an important step forward in making that a possibility," said NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly. "By giving all educators, including bus drivers, maintenance workers, nutrition workers, and those who work directly in the classroom vaccination priority, we will be able to resume in-person instruction more quickly and safely. We thank Governor Cooper for listening to the overwhelming message from educators, parents, and the community that educators require vaccination priority.
The state will then expand to additional Group 3 frontline workers on March 10.
"Starting with a smaller number of Group 3 frontline workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently," Cooper said. "Providers can start distributing the vaccine methodically for essential workers while continuing to vaccinate those currently eligible.
"Because supply is so limited and the Group 3 population of workers is so large, we will need to move to that next group gradually," Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen added.
The opening of vaccinations to Group 3 enables several new categories of individuals to seek appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine:
- Critical manufacturing (including manufacturing medical supplies, medical equipment or PPE, manufacturing products needed for food and agricultural supply chains)
- Education (including child care staff, K-12 teachers and support staff, college and university instructors and support staff)
- Essential goods (including workers in stores that sell groceries and medicine)
- Food and agriculture (including meat packing workers, food processing workers, farm workers, migrant farm/fishery workers, food distribution and supply chain workers and restaurant workers)
- Government and community services (including US Postal Service and other shipping workers, court workers, elected officials, clergy and homeless shelter staff)
- Health care and public health (including public health workers, social workers)
- Public safety (including firefighters and EMS, law enforcement, corrections workers, security officers, public agency workers responding to abuse and neglect)
- Transportation (including public transit, Division of Motor Vehicles workers, transportation, maintenance and repair technicians, workers supporting highway infrastructure)
Individuals in Groups 1 and 2, including seniors ages 65 and older, can also still get vaccinated.
For weeks, if not months, state officials have promised to expand access to vaccines once the supply of available doses increased to meet the insatiable demand. The Biden administration has upped the weekly allotment from 120,000 to 160,00 doses, and officials say the federal government is promising an addition 5% increase soon.
"Yesterday, the Biden Administration told us that each state would receive 5 percent more vaccine, which amounts to about 7,500 more doses in North Carolina this week," Cooper said on Wednesday. "The more vaccines we can get, the better off we are. And we're going to keep pushing for that every day."
Still, the opening of vaccinations to Group 3 means increased pressure on an already-taxed logistical infrastructure of wait lists, phone banks, websites and administrative staff trying to handle the clamoring public.
What could help, however, is the concurrent review of the next vaccine candidate to hit the market; the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is scheduled for an Emergency Use Authorization hearing Feb. 26.
