Raleigh woman went to CVS for COVID-19 vaccine but says she was given Meningitis shot

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Cintia Huddleston from Raleigh is a nurse who works with COVID-19 patients.She was required to get the COVID-19 vaccine but she got a completely different type of shot.And that's where the story begins."Every time i think about it i get very emotional," Huddleston said.On August 5, Cintia Huddleston went to her neighborhood CVS Pharmacy to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. But what she actually received was the meningitis shot.So when she returned on September 8 to get her second COVID-19 vaccine: "the lady said, 'you didn't get COVID-19 vaccine on August 5.'""I said, 'yes I did' and I pointed at the lady who gave it to me and she said 'no, you got meningitis.' I said, 'why would she give me a meningitis shot? I didn't ask for that,'" Huddleston said. "Then she came over and me and my fiancé were standing there talking to her and she said, 'I thought you said you wanted Meningitis.'"The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy off Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.Customer records show she, in fact, received the Meningitis shot."Yeah, they gave me a paper. I am sure it probably said Meningitis, but I didn't read over it," said Huddleston.Huddleston says the shot later caused severe back pain. She wound up in urgent care.On Thursday, a spokesperson for CVS released this statement:"I went the same day to Walgreens to get the shot because I work in the nursing field so I had to have the shot," she said."The deadline was August 31," Huddleston said. "I reached out to the pharmacy board and I have a lady investigating and I have called a lawyer."Here's the takeaway from this story: make sure to read the paperwork, ask about your vaccine card and check the label of the vaccine to make sure you're getting what you asked for.