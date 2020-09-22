Cricket farm catches fire in Dunn, burns for hours

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cricket farm in Dunn, North Carolina, caught fire Tuesday morning.

Chopper 11HD flew over Warren Cricket Farm in Dunn around 11:30 a.m. to see flames and smoke shooting out of one of the farm's buildings.

Erwin, Dunn, Buies Creek, Coats and Angier fire departments all responded to help put out the fire on Bait Road.

Multiple fire trucks were also at the business.

The call for the fire came out about 10 a.m. It's not known how the fire started or if anyone is injured. The fire was still burning as of 12 p.m.

Warren Cricket Farm is a large cricket producer, specializing in live bait production and wholesale distribution.
