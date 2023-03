Investigators said the man was found dead at the scene and the shooting does not appear to be random.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in Cumberland County for a shooting that took place back in September, 2022.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Jamal Robinson for the murder of Jermaine Hailey.

Hailey was found outside a home on Belhaven Road off Cumberland Road on September 26.

Robinson is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

His first court appearance is at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.