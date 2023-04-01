  • Watch Now

1 dead, another injured in Raleigh shooting

Saturday, April 1, 2023 5:01PM
1 dead, another injured in Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police say they responded to Hodges Street near Paula Street around 5 a.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and another injured during a shooting in Raleigh.

Raleigh police say they responded to Hodges Street near Paula Street around 5 Saturday morning.

There they found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident.

So far no word on a suspect.

