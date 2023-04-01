1 dead, another injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and another injured during a shooting in Raleigh.
Raleigh police say they responded to Hodges Street near Paula Street around 5 Saturday morning.
There they found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.
Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers believe this is an isolated incident.
So far no word on a suspect.