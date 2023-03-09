2 men shot in Raleigh, I-440 Beltline traffic impacted

There could be traffic delays on Interstate 440 in Raleigh after a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There could be traffic delays on Interstate 440 in Raleigh after a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

At 5:56 a.m. Raleigh police responded to a shooting in the area of Wake Forest Road and Hodges Street. One of the men who was shot has serious injuries and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

LOCAL NEWS: Crews resume search for missing 15-year-old on Jordan Lake

Wake Forest Road between Creekside Drive and Hodges Road is closed. One lane of I-440 westbound at Capital Boulevard is closed because of a crash related to the shooting. Paula Street is also closed.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact CrimeStoppers or call 919-996-1193.