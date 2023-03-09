Crews resume search for missing 15-year-old on Jordan Lake

It's now been over 24 hours since 15-year-old Roberto Enrique Deleto disappeared while jet skiing.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Search crews are back on Jordan Lake, looking for a missing teenager.

The search was suspended last night due to darkness.

Roberto and a friend were riding on personal watercraft when he began having mechanical problems. His friend went back to shore to get a rope to help pull the disabled vehicle back to shore.

But when the friend returned, Robert was missing. His family said a life vest was found next to the watercraft.

Roberto's family said he was last seen with no shirt, no shoes and black shorts. If you see him, please call the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.