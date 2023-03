Southeast Raleigh teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teacher in southeast Raleigh is being accused of taking indecent liberties with a student.

Almando Brown Kilpatrick, 27, from Knightdale taught at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.

He has been charged with attempting a sex act with a student and indecent liberties with a student.

