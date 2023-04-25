Man shot during armed robbery in Durham

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday on S. Miami Boulevard.

It happened about 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Miami Boulevard near US 70.

The victim told sheriff's deputies that a man approached him with a gun and demanded his wallet.

After handing over the wallet, the victim tried to flee and was shot. He was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies searched a wooded area but failed to find the suspect.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing green pants, a long sleeve black shirt, black shoes, and a black headscarf.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at (919) 560-0880 or Durham County Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.

