Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal delivers State of the City address

On Monday, Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal will deliver the annual State of the City address, reflecting on the past year and laying down priorities for the year ahead.

Her speech tonight could touch on a multitude of topics.

People who live in Durham say they're concerned about the effects of gentrification.

As the Bull City attracts more people who like the city's character, others can no longer afford to live here.

There's also concern about crime that continues to plague some Durham neighborhoods.

They want to hear the mayor's plan for dealing with their concerns during her address.

"Where's the affordable housing going to go, how are we going to have mixed use opportunities. How are we going to make sure Durham becomes a "one city" as opposed to two different cities," said Durham resident Jessie Maxwell.

"I think any change in Durham is going to have to come from the people. The people in Durham are going to have to be the ones to step up, and make the change. Everyone can be part of the solution," said Minister Paul Scott.

The Mayor's State of the City address is tonight at 7 p.m.