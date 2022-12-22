People injured in Cumberland County house fire

Officials say a two-story home was fully engulfed when they arrived at the home just outside of Fayetteville.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire that broke out overnight in Cumberland County killed one person and injured another, this one just outside of Fayetteville.

A heavy police presence blocked off Fields Road leading to the two-story home that was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.

As they fought the flames, firefighters discovered two people inside. Fire crews say they were injuries, but have not confirmed the extent of them.

The identities of the people inside the home have not been released.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This comes a day after a 6-year-old girl was killed in Cumberland County because of a fire and three others were sent to the hospital in critical condition.