Man dies after Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies respond to gunshot call on New Year's Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a homicide that happened early on New Year's Day.

A news release from CCSO says deputies started the investigation on Monday after responding to a 911 call around 7:48 a.m. for a person with a gunshot wound.

The call was to the intersection of Batcave Drive and John B Carter Road in Fayetteville.

Deputies located a man who had been shot and he was taken to a medical center where he died, the release states. The man's identity hasn't been released.

They're asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.