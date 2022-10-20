'Don't give it a ride': Third deer tests positive for Chronic Waste Disease in NC

For a third time in North Carolina a deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County about 10 miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The Wildlife Commission's Chief, Brad Howard, said that although another detection is disappointing, it's an encouraging sign that the agency's response plan is working, and a lot of people are helping to put that plan into effect.

"Now more than ever we need the cooperation of sportsmen and women. We need to test as many hunter-harvested deer as possible to figure out the distribution of CWD in our state and how many deer are infected," said Howard.

CWD is highly transmissible and spreads via infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer, or the movement of deer carcasses and carcass parts. Since infected deer may appear healthy, it is important that precautions are taken when transporting or disposing of deer carcasses.

Howard suggests hunters follow one of the following disposal methods:

Bury the deer remains where you harvest the animal when possible.

Double bag deer remains for disposal at the closest landfill.

Leave the deer remains on the ground where the animal was harvested.

"It is also essential that we all understand how important it is to safely dispose of deer carcasses. Deer hunters must be vigilant and mindful of carcass disposal. The last thing we want to do is inadvertently move it to a new location in the state. We continue to stress to don't give it a ride."

Howard confirmed that the current Primary and Secondary Surveillance Areas will remain unchanged since the third detection was so close to the previous locations, and no additional regulatory changes are planned at this time.