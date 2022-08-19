NC wildlife officials warn hunters after second deer in state test positive for CWD

A second deer in North Carolina tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Yadkin County.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second deer in North Carolina tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Yadkin County.

According to NC wildlife officials, CWD is a transmissible, always fatal, neurological disease that affects deer and other cervids such as elk, moose and reindeer/caribou.

The deer came form a farm in Yadkin County, less than one mile from where the first deer was harvested in December 2021.

"CWD is highly transmissible. It's imperative that if you hunt and harvest deer that you responsibly dispose of deer remains," said Brad Howard, chief of the Wildlife Commission's Wildlife Management Division.

Howard suggests to anyone who hunts or harvest follow one of the following disposal methods:

Bury the deer remains where you harvest the animal when possible.

Double bag deer remains for disposal at the closest landfill.