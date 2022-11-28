Shoppers turn to flexible payments for holiday shopping

According to one estimate, 'buy now pay later' payments increased by 78% on Black Friday compared to the previous week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite inflation, experts are expecting record-breaking numbers for Cyber Monday.

Millions of people are expected to be online trying to catch the best deals and places like the Amazon Distribution Center will be busy filling orders.

Adobe Analytics is forecasting that Americans will spend more than $11 billion dollars online today.

That is up more than 5% from last year.

To cope with higher prices many shoppers are turning to flexible payment plans.

The biggest discounts are expected to be on electronics and beauty products.

"Cyber Monday's roots are in tech. So anything that is tech related that you did not get on Black Friday that you want, Cyber Monday is the time to get it," Kristin McGrath said, who is an editor at Retail Me Not.

As for what not to buy today, experts suggest waiting on bigger sales for furniture or mattresses until the new year.