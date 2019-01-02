Dad warns others after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself

Father speaks out after son's accidental shooting with a warning for other parents.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WTVD) --
A father is urging other gun owners to be more cautious and alert after his 5-year-old son got a hold of his gun and shot himself in the face.

The accident happened Sunday in Randleman. Randy Brower now hopes other parents who own guns can learn from his mistake.

"I got a call that my son shot himself in the face and I lost it," Brower said.

Brower's son Jayden remains in critical condition at the hospital four days later. Police say his mother had pulled into a Wendy's drive thru when he unbuckled his seatbelt, hopped out of his booster seat and grabbed the gun from the back pocket of the front passenger seat.

"It's hard that someone you love is going through pain and he's only 5. He (doesn't) deserve to go through nothing he's going through right now," Browers said.

It is not clear at this time whether any charges will be filed.
