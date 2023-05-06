ATF, FBI responds to shooting at mall in Dallas suburb

Authorities in a suburb of Dallas are responding to a reported shooting at an outlet mall, with ATF and FBI personnel on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets.

The Dallas field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted Saturday afternoon that personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at a mall.

ABC News has confirmed that the FBI is also on scene.

A dispatcher at the Allen Police Department described the scene as a "shooting," but said the department was too busy to immediately provide further information.

Jaynal Pervez told CNN affiliate KTVT that he arrived at the mall after his daughter, who was inside, called to inform him about a shooting.

"We saw the police outside the door, and they told us we had to go, and that they are still looking for the person," Pervez said. "There's no more safe places. I don't know what to do."

Police in Allen in a tweet would only call the incident "an active investigation," and asked residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.