'He died a hero:' Family says Dan River tubing accident victim risked life to save woman, child

Crews are still searching for the last missing tuber who went over the dam.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said nine people went tubing last Wednesday evening on the river but at some point, several of the tubes came untied and some floated over the dam.
The three people found dead Thursday were identified Ramon, Bridish Crawford, 27, of Eden, and 14-year-old Sophie Wilson, of LaPorte, Indiana.
The body of 7-year-old Isiah Crawford was found Sunday.
Body of 7-year-old recovered in tubing accident that left 4 dead at Duke Energy dam along Dan River
Roman's family said they are still coming to terms with what happened on the river.
"He was always happy," said Roman's younger brother, Shane Young. "He's just a happy person and kept everyone in good spirits."
Roman was one of nine who went over the Duke Energy Dam on the Dan River.
"A mother and father are supposed to go before their children," said Roman's mother, Kimberly. "Their children are not supposed to go before them."
Teresa Villano, who is 24-weeks pregnant with Roman's fourth child, has yet to be found.
"They were going to have a gender reveal," said Young. 'They had a cake ordered at Walmart. It was supposed to be picked up yesterday."
The family told ABC45 that they believe more needs to be done near the dam to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.
"I believe if they put up some type of net before the dam, it would help a lot," said Kimberly Roman.
As the family moves toward a new chapter, they find solace in knowing he gave it his all.
"He died a hero," said Young. "He was trying to save the older woman and one of the children. He tried to save them both and obviously, he risked his life and paid for it."
The search for Teresa Villano has been suspended until Wednesday because of weather.