Family of man killed by officers on I-440 to speak before release of Raleigh police report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of the man killed by police on the side of Interstate 440 are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday.
The press conference, which you can watch live at 10 a.m. in the above video player, comes ahead of Raleigh Police Department releasing the five-day report detailing the deadly incident.
Daniel Turcios, a husband and father of three boys, was shot and killed by police in the early afternoon of January 11. It happened after he was involved in a crash on I-440 between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road.
Police said they arrived at the crash site and found Turcios holding a knife. They said he refused to comply with officers' orders.
"He started walking away with the knife in his hand, police telling him to put the knife down and they ended up Tasing him, and he fell on the ground and like six officers climbed on top of him," said Steven Valerio, a passing motorist who had stopped to try to help. "He flips over on one of the officers and starts swinging, and that's when the officer, I don't know how many rounds he fired, but that's when he shot him."
The officer who killed Turcios is on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.
