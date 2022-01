RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-440 westbound between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road.Details of the incident have not been released but the westbound lanes of I-440 are closed.This is an active and unfolding investigation.Congestion is heavy in the area and traffic is being diverted. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.NCDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed until at least 4:30 p.m.An ABC11 crew is on its way to the scene. Check back for updates.