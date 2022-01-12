Driver accused of swinging knife while being arrested dies after being shot by officers

The incident began with a rollover crash Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. on I-440 westbound between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road.
At the scene, officers were told the driver of one of the vehicles was intoxicated. They then saw a man with a knife walking away from the area with a small child.
Raleigh Police Department said officers demanded the man stop and drop the knife, but he refused.
A woman was able to get the child away from the man, and officers decided to use a stun gun on the man to stop him.
"Officers gave him multiple commands to drop the knife," RPD Chief Estella Patterson said. "I'm thankful there was a woman on scene who was able to get that small child away."
Officers then approached the man and tried to take him into custody. However, that's when police said the man started swinging the knife toward officers.
"He started walking away with the knife in his hand, police telling him to put the knife down and they ended up Tasing him, and he fell on the ground and like six officers climbed on top of him," said Steven Valerio, a passing motorist who had stopped to try to help. "He flips over on one of the officers and starts swinging, and that's when the officer, I don't know how many rounds he fired, but that's when he shot him."
One officer opened fire on the man. He was then rushed to the hospital where he died.
Valerio said from talking to other people at the scene, it appears the incident began with a road-rage issue.
The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting. Raleigh Police will conduct an internal affairs investigation as well.
"I'm asking for the public's patience as we continue to investigate this matter," Patterson said. "I do stress that I want to wait until we have all the information before making any decisions or statements concerning whether the shooting was justified or not justified. We don't have that information at this time."
