Danny Masterson admitted to state prison on rape conviction as mugshot released

A new mugshot of Danny Masterson has been released as he was officially admitted to North Kern State Prison for his rape conviction.

DELANO, Calif. -- Months after his rape conviction, Danny Masterson has been officially admitted to state prison.

State officials confirmed on Wednesday Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison in Delano. He will initially go through the inmate and reception process, which determines the level of security where he will be held.

A new prison mugshot was also released of the "That '70s Show" actor.

Photo of Danny Masterson released by California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Dec. 27, 2023.

Masterson was accused of raping three women but convicted of two felony counts of forcible rape in late May and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September. He is appealing his conviction.

