Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role for role in 'The Holdovers'

CHICAGO -- Da'Vine Joy Randolph has won the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role at the 96th Academy Awards.

The win is Randolph's first Academy Award.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "The Holdovers" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Former supporting actress winners, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mary Steenburgen, Lupita Nyong'o, Rita Moreno and Regina King presented the award and delivered heartfelt notes to each individual nominee.

"The Holdovers" is also nominated for Best Picture, and both Paul Giamatti (Leading) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Supporting) were nominated for Oscars.

Randolph also won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a BAFTA award for her role in "The Holdovers."

"The Holdovers" tells the story of a morose prep school teacher stuck on campus over the holidays, along with a gifted but rebellious student and the head cook, who is consumed with grief over the loss of her only child. The unlikely trio bonds while emerging from loneliness and shattered dreams.

Randolph plays Mary Lamb, the campus' chef who is a mother in grief.

