NCCU's star QB Davius Richard makes the cut off the field as sought-after team barber

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central star quarterback Davius Richard is known for being one of the best players in the country. The reigning MEAC Offensive Player of the Year has already etched his name into several categories in the NCCU record books. But when Richard is not in team meetings, workouts, or scoring touchdowns-- you may be able to find him with a set of clippers in his hand.

"The majority is guys on the team, but I also got other student-athletes on the campus, then regular students also," Richard said.

Richard said he began cutting his own hair amid rising prices shortly after the start of the pandemic.

"The whole process was just like a trial and error thing," said Richard. "I was just kind of OK if it didn't look good because I cut it myself."

Once Richard got started, the passion and skills grew. He would begin cutting teammates' hair, along with other student-athletes from the tennis and golf teams at NCCU.

Fast forward three years later, the senior from Belle Glade, Florida, has shown teammates that he can be trusted on both fourth down, and with one of their most prized possessions -- their hairlines. The requests from his teammates can come at any time, to the point that sometimes Richard brings his clippers on road trips and cuts in the team hotel.

"I really don't like letting a lot of people touch my hair, said NCCU senior defensive back JaJuan Hudson. "But seeing him do his due diligence with consistency and clientele, and putting in time for his craft, and knowing who he is as a person, I just had that faith (in him)."

Richard conceded that during the season, he has to turn away clients because of football and school obligations, but said that once his collegiate and professional football career was done, he could see himself owning his own barber shop.

"I definitely thought about that, because I do just enjoy cutting hair," he said. Richard explained that there are therapeutic-like advantages in barbering. "It's great to just connect with people, talk about their days. Sometimes my homeboys come in here and it can turn into a therapy session. Trying to solve problems, or just giving them a safe place to talk."

As the page turns to MEAC play, Richard admitted that the stresses of football and winning can get to you, but in his senior season, he's doing what he can to help the Eagles (5-1) repeat as HBCU national champions. "Just having those moments with my guys. I try to take heed and enjoy every moment."