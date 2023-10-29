The race started at the Centro Mexican restaurant on Wilmington Street and went through the Oakwood Cemetery.

Thousands participate in Day of the Dead 5k, festival in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people hit the streets in Raleigh Saturday for the Day of the Dead 5k.

"The Day of the Dead" or "Día de los Muertos" is a holiday that originated in Mexico and is celebrated on November 1 and 2 where families honor their ancestors.

"All of the proceeds from the race go to the Brentwood Boys and Girls Club which is a local club that serves mostly the Hispanic/Latino community with after school programs and summer camps," organizer Natalia Campbell said.

According to organizers, the race was started in 2010 by Centro owner Angela Salamanca, who was inspired to start the 5K after her younger sister, Margarita, committed suicide in 2003.

Organizers said since the race started, it has raised more than $170,000 for the Brentwood Boy & Girls Club.

Participates also enjoyed a street festival after the race that included face painting, a kids' dash, a costume contest, and dance performances.