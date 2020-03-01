daylight saving time

Fast facts about daylight saving time

As the saying goes, it's just about time to "spring ahead." This weekend, we'll be turning our clocks forward as daylight saving time starts for the year.

So set a reminder for 2 a.m. Sunday and then check out these five fast facts about daylight saving time.

  1. It's daylight saving time, no "s." (Because we're saving daylight.)

  2. By act of Congress, beginning in 2007, daylight saving time begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

  3. Every state in the U.S. observes daylight saving time except for Hawaii and most of Arizona. The American territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.


  4. The most recent state to change its daylight time policy was Indiana, which adopted the use of daylight time state-wide in 2006.

  5. Don't worry, we'll be "falling back" in just a few months. This year's daylight saving time begins on November 1.
Related topics:
societywatercooleru.s. & worlddaylight saving time
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
Daylight Saving Time: How to prepare for losing an hour of sleep
SC lawmakers vote to stay on Daylight Saving Time
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News