At least 4 killed in head-on crash in Moore County

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least four people died in a crash involving a sedan and an SUV in Vass, North Carolina, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Lobelia Road near McGill Road.

Chopper11 flew over the crash site hours after the crash. Crews were still working to clean up the road. A silver sedan and dark color SUV both had significant front end damage.

A witness told the Sandhills Sentinel that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

That witness also reported being on the scene and pulling the crash victims out of the damaged vehicles.