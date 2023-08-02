Man dies from Tuesday shooting in Food Lion parking lot

A shooting is under investigation at a popular shopping center in north Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man shot outside a Raleigh grocery store Tuesday died from his injuries, according to the man's family.

Family members identified the victim as 49-year-old Steven McLamb.

He was shot shortly after 5 p.m. in the Food Lion parking lot in the Greystone Village Shopping Center.

It remains unclear what lead up to the shooting and who is responsible. Raleigh Police Department said no charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing.

One shopper who was at the grocery store when the shooting happened returned Wednesday to finish her shopping.

"I was nervous to think that this beautiful community that I moved to Vestavia Woods and Food Lion that something like that would happen. It shook me up a little bit, but I said you've got to get over it," Patsy Coll said.

Another shooting happened around the same time about 4 miles away near Crabtree Valley Mall. At this crime scene a woman was shot in the back. She was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.