WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Reported shooting under investigation in Raleigh Food Lion parking lot

WTVD logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 10:06PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspected shooting is under investigation at a popular shopping center in North Raleigh.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene shortly before 6 p.m. It happened near the Food Lion in the Greystone Village Shopping Center near the Lead Mine Road and Sawmill Road intersection.

Investigators have roped off a section of the parking lot outside the Food Lion and appear to be focusing their investigation on a dark colored SUV parked there.

This is a breaking news event. Check back for more details.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW