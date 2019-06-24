Death of 84-year-old Korean War veteran in Raleigh ruled homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of an 84-year-old man in Raleigh has been ruled a homicide.
Benjamin Franklin Merritt, 84, was found dead on June 13 at his home on Evers Drive.
Police said Merritt died from stab wounds.
Merritt was a Korean War veteran and mentored at-risk kids during his career, according to his obituary.
Police say they do not believe this was a random act.
