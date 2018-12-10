Bond revoked, death penalty possible for man accused of killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The man accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar appeared in court Monday morning.

After a short appearance, the judge revoked bond for 34-year-old Michael McLellan.



The judge also said McLellan could face the death penalty in the case.

Hania was abducted from outside of her home Nov. 5. The frantic search to bring her home ended Nov. 27 when authorities found her body in Robeson County.

McLellan faces charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder.

He was in custody in connection to charges stemming from an Oct. 15 incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and tried to steal her car and money.

Later Monday, McLellan will go before another judge regarding a different criminal case he faces.
