ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The man accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar appeared in court Monday morning.
After a short appearance, the judge revoked bond for 34-year-old Michael McLellan.
Judge revokes bond for McLellan. Says if convicted, the maximum punishment is the death penalty. Right now, he’s being walked out of one courtroom and into another for an unrelated case. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/d2nS6qKsVY— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 10, 2018
The judge also said McLellan could face the death penalty in the case.
Hania was abducted from outside of her home Nov. 5. The frantic search to bring her home ended Nov. 27 when authorities found her body in Robeson County.
McLellan faces charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder.
He was in custody in connection to charges stemming from an Oct. 15 incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and tried to steal her car and money.
Later Monday, McLellan will go before another judge regarding a different criminal case he faces.