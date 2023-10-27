Deer breaks through window at East Wake High School

Oh deer! Students at a senior breakfast had to deal with quite the guest appearance Friday.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deer rammed its way through a window and into East Wake High School on Friday morning.

It happened during a senior breakfast around 9 a.m.

The school's principal, Stacey Alston, sent a letter to parents informing them about what happened.

Alston said the deer did not hurt anyone but did cause a bit of a disruption in to the school day schedule and minor damage to the school.

School staff was able to quickly shepherd the deer out of the building; the school never went on lockdown.

The custodial team at the school deep cleaned and disinfected areas the deer accessed.