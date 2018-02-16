New Hanover deputies tase naked man after alleged home break-in

William Barefoot (Credit: New Hanover Sheriff's Office via WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, North Carolina --
Deputies with the New Hanover Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly broke into a home Thursday evening.

According to WWAY, deputies found William Barefoot fully naked, trying to break into a home on Golden Road.

Authorities said when he didn't comply with commands and was tased.

Barefoot is charged with breaking and entering.

He's being held in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

Highway Patrol assisted deputies during the incident. The deputy who tased Barefoot is not on leave.
