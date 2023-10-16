'Once Upon a Studio' debuts on Disney+, features 543 classic characters from 85 films

Disney Animation celebrates 100 years with new short film 'Once Upon a Studio.' Directors Dan Abraham and Trent Correy's new feature has 543 Disney characters from more than 85 Disney films to highlight ten decades of storytelling.

BURBANK -- Disney Animation's new short film "Once Upon A Studio" makes its streaming debut on Disney+ on October 16 as part of Disney's epic hundred-year anniversary celebration.. "Once Upon a Studio" will also play theatrically in front of the Disney100 special engagement of "Moana"-now showing in theaters through Oct. 26.

Featuring 543 Disney characters from more than 85 feature-length and short films, "Once Upon a Studio" welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers-in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation-to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements. Mickey Mouse leads the emotional and joyful reunion of beloved Disney characters as they come together for a group photo to mark Disney's 100th anniversary. The short film is written and directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy

"This is a love letter to Disney animation, to all the artists who have been working at the studio for the last 100 years," said Abraham. "And to the fans all around the world that have ever connected with any of our films."

Correy says... watch this one closely!

"There might be hundreds of Easter eggs, we could probably call this the Easter egg short!" said Correy. "My favorite is the gentleman that walks out at the beginning; he worked at Disney animation nearly 70 years. He's the longest Disney employee ever."

No surprise here, both filmmakers say they are lifelong Disney fans. The spectacular tribute to the studio's legacy can also be seen today on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Freeform, FX, FXX and FXM, with additional airings on Disney Junior on Oct. 18 and on Disney Channel on Oct. 22.