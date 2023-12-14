'Disney 100 - A Century of Dreams' documentary special celebrates 100 years of magic

A once-in-a-lifetime television event arrives Wednesday night on ABC: Disney's 100th anniversary celebration.

The documentary special event, aptly titled "Disney 100 - A Century of Dreams," looks at various facets of the company: from its famous animated movies to live action films, themes to music.

"Disney 100" makes clear that from the very start of the company to the latest theme park attraction, storytelling lies at the heart of its unique legacy.

The tale begins with Walt Disney, whose first effort to create a character ended in failure when a business deal went sour and he rebounded with Mickey Mouse.

His portrait is painted by everyone from the CEO who runs the company to the guy who runs his old train.

"Magical" is a word heard often during this special two hour edition of '20/20,' which speaks to the way Disney has impacted American culture.

From the silver screen to the theme parks and beyond, its magic continues to be passed down from generation to generation all across the world.

Watch "Disney100: A Century of Dreams - A Special Edition of 20/20" this Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu and Dec. 22 on Disney+.