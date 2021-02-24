'A Touch of Disney' experience coming to Disney California Adventure Park

The event will offer fan-favorite food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort such as churros and DOLE Whips, plus new items. Beginning March 11, guests can also make reservations for Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge.
In addition to the Disney cuisine, guests can wave to their favorite Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey and Minnie or Joy and Sadness.
They can also discover "Disney magic" and "pop in at unique photo locations" including posing for a picture in front of a Pixar Play Parade float, according to Disney Parks Blog.
The experience starts at $75 and includes admission, parking, unlimited PhotoPass downloads and a $25 dining card.
Tickets go on sale March 4 on Disneyland's website for select days from March 18 through April 5, 2021. The event will be offered Thursdays through Mondays, from noon to 8pm. Disney Parks did not say when the experience ends, but mentioned that additional tickets will be released on a rolling basis.
Close to 1,000 cast members will return to work as a result of this experience.
Disneyland will continue to be temporarily shut down, along with all rides and attractions at both of the Anaheim resorts.
Health guidelines that have already been implemented at Downtown Disney will remain in place. These include temperature checks upon arrival, wearing facial coverings, and maintaining social distancing.
