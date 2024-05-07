Disney, Make-A-Wish help make 18-year-old cancer survivor's dream to be on Broadway come true

18-year-old Gabby Bubrick shares her story and experience about being on Broadway.

18-year-old Gabby Bubrick shares her story and experience about being on Broadway.

18-year-old Gabby Bubrick shares her story and experience about being on Broadway.

18-year-old Gabby Bubrick shares her story and experience about being on Broadway.

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old battling cancer got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be on Broadway with the help of Disney and Make-A-Wish.

Gabby Bubrick was just 15 years old when doctors diagnosed her with Hodgkin lymphoma. After undergoing treatment, she later found out she also had thyroid cancer.

Bubrick decided to wish upon a star about her dream: that she could one day be on a Broadway show.

"I decided to perform in a Broadway show because theater is what makes me the happiest. It's Broadway -- that's the dream," she said.

Actor Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie in "Aladdin" the musical, helped break the news to Bubrick that her wish of being on Broadway was happening.

"You wish has been granted! You will be joining me for a cameo in 'Aladdin,'" said James in a video message to her.

Upon arriving at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Bubrick and Danielle Robertson, another wish recipient, were given the full Broadway experience.

From meeting the people behind the show, to learning the choreography and getting a sneak peak of their wardrobe for the big day, the girls were treated just like any cast member.

The two even got to take their first steps on the theater stage all before the big day.

After the rehearsal, Bubrick and Robertson were treated to yet another surprise: seeing their names in bright lights on the New Amsterdam's marquee.

For Bubrick, the opportunity had a personal resonance. The first show she saw on Broadway was "Mary Poppins" at the New Amsterdam.

"That was so cool and full circle, to get to be in a show in the theater that was where I had my first experience with musical theater, where I fell in love with it," Bubrick said.

When it was finally showtime, Bubrick put on her biggest smile and made her Broadway debut.

"We got to be on the stage and got to look out into the audience for the first time, and that was so cool," Bubrick said.

Toward the end of the show, the girls joined everyone on stage for the curtain call, where they were given a heartwarming serenade from the cast.

The experience didn't end there. After the show, a group of fans eagerly waited to give the girls flowers while asking for their autographs on their Playbills.

There to support Bubrick through it all was her mother, Michelle Vago, who said it was surreal to see her daughter live out her dream.

"It's unbelievable to see her on a Broadway stage, it's very moving. It's just been amazing to see this come true," Vago said.

It was truly a magical day for the 18-year-old.

"My wish is definitely granted," Bubrick said.