It's baaack! Halloween Time at Disneyland has officially begun

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It's only September, but it's already Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

It's true! That means all the spooky decorations are up and the characters are dressed for the season. From now until the end of October, Halloween Time at Disneyland means lots of new and spooky additions.

Of course, there's new outfits for Mickey Mouse and his pals, and for the first time, seasonal enhancements at Goofy's Kitchen in the Disneyland Hotel.

This year, the annual gingerbread house at Haunted Mansion Holiday takes the form of a mansion mausoleum that stands over 9 feet tall! Each night during Halloween Time, the "Halloween Screams" nighttime features projections, special effects and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and in front of "it's a small world."

Disney California Adventure Park will host its Plaza de la Familia event in honor of Día de Los Muertos until Nov. 2, and much like previous years, the eerily fun Oogie Boogie Bash is already sold out.

