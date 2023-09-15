1 child dead, 3 hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl at New York day care: sources

A 1-year-old boy is dead and three other children are injured following an incident at a daycare in the Bronx. Anthony Carlo has the breaking details.

NEW YORK -- A 1-year-old boy is dead and three other children were hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl at a day care in New York City, sources told our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York.

First responders were summoned on Friday afternoon to Divino Nino Daycare in the Bronx for reports of cardiac arrest.

Police sources say it happened after the children ate and took a nap. A 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Montefiore. A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition. An 8-month-old girl and another 2-year-old boy were also rushed to the hospital.

Sources also said police are questioning a babysitter, but it is unclear if it is someone who works at the daycare.

Investigation so far has ruled out a carbon monoxide leak, but whether the children ingested suspicious contents - such as drugs - is still under investigation. Sources say the children were given Narcan.

"The owner of the daycare was screaming for help," said Mel Ramirez.

Firefighters entered the daycare with their breathing apparatus on and decontamination kits out as the safe space for children was overcome by signs of emergency.

Ramirez heard the cries of the woman - identified by neighbors as the owner of Divino Nino - a daycare that was in the basement of the building.

"I turned the corner and I see one of the kids laying down unresponsive, and then the second lady came out with one of the kids and he was also not responding," Ramirez adds.

"I'm expecting you to watch my kids at all times because, at that moment, these are your kids. They're my kids, but they're your kids on your watch," said neighbor Shytisha Miller.

Investigators worked into the night to determine what the children were exposed to at the daycare - one that has a good reputation.

"These are nice people. Something bad happened, I don't know, but don't condemn them," said Anna Ortiz Irving.

The 8-month-old girl and the 2-year-old boy are expected to survive. The other 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition.