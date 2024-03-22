More than 40 injured in deadly rollover crash involving school bus in Austin area, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

AUSTIN, Texas -- Several people were hospitalized in a deadly school bus crash involving more than three dozen people on Friday in the Texas Hill Country, according to officials.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service posted about the crash on X, formerly known as Twitter.

EMS said crews responded to a crash involving at least 40 people on State Highway 21 near the Travis/Bastrop County line at 2:17 p.m., about 50 miles east of downtown Austin.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC News that the "very serious accident" involved a school bus, a passenger vehicle, and a concrete truck.

Officials said helicopters are preparing to take four patients to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, and two others will be driven to the hospital.

Sources told ABC News that at least two people were killed.

Details about the crash were not immediately provided including the cause, the victims' ages, or conditions.

Bastrop County is included in the Austin-Round Rock, Texas, metropolitan statistical area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with this article for updates.