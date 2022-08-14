Dogs eat Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket

We have all heard the excuse, "the dog ate my homework", but for one couple in Oregon the dog ate their lottery ticket.

Oregon lottery officials say Nathan and Rachel Lament sent their torn up lottery ticket to the headquarters, along with a photo of two dogs.

The couple said they left the ticket out and their puppies, Apple and Jack, got to it. Knowing the ticket would no longer be able to be checked, the coupled decided to share their story.

But the ticket turned out to be a winning ticket.

The lottery accepted all the pieces of the ticket and out a check in the mail for $8.