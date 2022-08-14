'They're so joyous': Raleigh rescue looking for forever homes for beagles rescued from VA puppy farm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than three dozen beagles that were rescued from a Virginia puppy farm are closer to possible adoption after spending time with medical workers in Raleigh Sunday.

"I know that they were not in the best environment," Dr. Tiffany Kutner of the Safe Care Spay Neuter Center said. "They were very malnourished, a lot of them. And a lot of them had never seen outdoors."

Advocates from Triangle Beagle Rescue told ABC11 that the puppy farm bred and sold dogs for animal experimentation.

"It was a breeding facility, so they lived their lives on cement. It wasn't a great life," Leann Tenbusch said. "They didn't have blankets, they didn't have treats."

A federal judge's order called for the release of approximately 4,000 beagles from the farm. Now, the Humane Society is also involved in the effort to find pet parents who will take care of the traumatized dogs. They're vaccinated, medicated and examined by medical professionals now.

"Pretty sweet. Scared, but not used to a ton of human contact," Dr. Kutner said.

"They're so joyous! They took a little bit to warm up. Some had been in there longer than others. These are the younger ones, the puppies," said Tenbusch.

The Safe care Clinic is asking pet lovers to donate about $20 to support operations like the one helping the beagles. For more information visit their websitehere.