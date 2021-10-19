Family & Parenting

ABC11 Conversation on Domestic Violence

One in four women experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

So, this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, ABC11 hosted a townhall with survivors and advocates to get answers on how you can help and how you can get help.

The panel was hosted by Amber Rupinta.

Jessica Smith and her son Jason Fennah are both survivors. Smith was featured in the townhall.

With the help of InterAct, a provider of domestic violence and sexual assault services, she was able to escape her abuser.

InterAct of Wake County's Chief Development Officer Allison Strickland shared resources during the discussion.
