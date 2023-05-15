Domestic violence probe leads to other charges for Hoke County man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect in multiple domestic violence incidents is facing kidnapping and assault charges following an investigation and the execution of a search warrant, Fayetteville Police said Monday.

Ryan Michael Stephens was arrested May 9.

Police said Stephens had warrants for arrest connected to several domestic violence incidents involving the same woman. When contacted by phone, he wouldn't leave the home on the 1000 block of E. Prospect Avenue in Raeford but eventually came out and turned himself in.

After his arrest, FPD's Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, and Robbery Units along with Hoke County Sheriff's Office Special Detectives, searched Stephens' home based on the domestic violence investigation and seized numerous items including a computer, cell phones, iPads, narcotics and cash.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office collected the narcotics and cash. Charges related to those items were filed with Hoke County.

Stephens was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, extortion, disclosure of adult images, common law robbery, felony possession of stolen goods, assault on a female, false imprisonment, communicating threats, interfering with 911 communications, and misdemeanor stalking.

He was given a $60,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information regarding the domestic violence investigation is asked to contact Detective Frashure at (910) 303-8967. Anyone with information regarding the narcotics investigation is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

