Politics

Fayetteville MAGA rally to feature President Donald Trump and first lady Melania

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump is making yet another visit to North Carolina.

The president is scheduled to arrive in North Carolina around 5 p.m., after a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida.

For the first time since June, he will be joined on the campaign trail by his wife. Melania Trump was previously scheduled to be with her husband at a rally last week, but she backed out due to a cough that lingered with her weeks after her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The president and first lady will participate in a troop engagement at Fort Bragg. They will then speak at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at Fayetteville Regional Airport.

WATCH: When will we know the winner of the 2020 presidential election? These are the 3 likely scenarios
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News political director Rick Klein explains three likely scenarios for the Election Night.



The North Carolina campaign stop is just the latest in a string of visits from the Trump campaign. Campaign officials have placed a high priority on winning the Tar Heel state and its 15 electoral college votes.

Trump won the state by nearly 200,000 votes, or just over 2% of the state's turnout, in 2016. However, Democrat Barack Obama turned the purple state blue in 2008--he won by approximately 14,000 votes.

FiveThirtyEight's polling average shows Joe Biden with a slight lead over Trump. The site's election forecast says that translates into a 64% chance Biden wins and a 36% chance Trump wins North Carolina's 15 electoral votes.

WATCH: Pandemic aside, campaigns shake up gameplan with so few undecided voters left
EMBED More News Videos

Now eight days before Election Day, the only known fact is that a record number of voters in North Carolina and across the country have made up their minds and sent in their votes early.



Of course, as the election is just days away, all members of the campaigns are out on the trail making the final pitches to voters.

Trump and Biden will be in Florida earlier in the day Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa and Nevada. Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will be campaigning virtually.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfayettevillekamala harrismike pencevote 2020nc2020melania trumpjoe bidenpolitics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Prison inmates entitled to federal stimulus checks but deadline looms
Free COVID-19 testing at Northwood High School on Thursday
Highway Patrol cars damaged in Raleigh crash
Popular weight loss app has more than 1.200 complaints
3 dead after stabbings in suspected terror attack at French church
Meal distribution impacted for local schools as Zeta approaches
Show More
Cooper signs executive order to enhance eviction prevention
Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12
Gov. Cooper indirectly takes aim at Trump rallies as virus spreads
Homeowner creates candy chute to prevent contact during Halloween
COVID-19 case reported at Wake County elementary school
More TOP STORIES News