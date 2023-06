Former president Donald Trump is expected to speak at the event on Saturday.

NC GOP convention kicks off in Greensboro, guest speakers include Trump, Pence and DeSantis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The kickoff of the North Carolina Republican Party Convention begins today in Greensboro.

The event will run through Sunday.

Some of the guest speakers include former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This week NC Republican lawmakers passed a new sports gambling bill that now sits on Governor Roy Cooper's desk to be signed into law.

Cooper said this week he would support sports gambling legislation.