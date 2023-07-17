Firefighters free donkey trapped inside sinkhole in Granville County

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Wake and Granville counties helped rescue a donkey who fell into a sinkhole.

It happened Sunday in Granville County. Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department received the emergency call and responded with the help of Wake Forest Fire Department.

Once the crews arrived and found the donkey completely submerged in the hole, they worked together to rig up a pulley system that could lift the donkey to safety.

The plan worked! Firefighters report the donkey was freed successfully and did not appear to have any injuries.