Chopper 11 flew over the burning building shortly after noon on Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A home in downtown Raleigh caught fire Friday around midday.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene around 12:20 p.m. to see firefighters blocking the street and climbing up the house. The roof of the house showed signs of smoke and fire damage.

There were no visible flames by the time Chopper 11 arrived.

The home is located on Idlewild Avenue in downtown Raleigh.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about the fire.