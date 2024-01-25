DPS workers holding rally ahead of school board meeting

This comes as the district has been dealing with a payment dispute, leading workers to walk off the job.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Workers with Durham Public Schools are holding a rally ahead of the school board meeting.

Just before the Durham school board meeting Thursday, those classified workers at the center of this recent pay controversy plan to rally with parents and other education leaders.

This dispute began after what the district describes as an accidental overpayment to their staff late last year.

Earlier this week the chairwoman of the board apologized and promised employees would be able to keep the extra pay they got in 2023 as well as the higher rate for this first month of the year.

Also earlier this week parents met for a closed door PTA meeting at Jordan High School to share on call volunteers phone numbers in case anything comes in regarding frustrated workers.

The school board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m., before a full meeting at 6:30.