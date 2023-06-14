Budd, other GOP lawmakers oppose Cohen CDC nomination in letter to Biden

Even before President Joe Biden officially nominates her to head the CDC, Dr. Mandy Cohen is facing opposition from North Carolina U.S. Sen. Tedd Budd.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Even before President Joe Biden officially nominates her to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Mandy Cohen is facing opposition from North Carolina U.S. Sen. Tedd Budd.

In a letter to Biden, Budd and several other Republican lawmakers are expressing opposition Cohen's appointment, saying that the former North Carolina Health Secretary who led the state through much of the COVID-19 pandemic is unfit for the position.

The letter accuses Cohen of politicizing science, disregarding civil liberties and spreading misinformation about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the necessity of face masks.

RELATED: How Dr. Mandy Cohen's possible CDC appointment could benefit North Carolina

Cohen stepped down as state health secretary in 2021.

The letter was signed by six U.S. senators and 22 House members.

"Given her strong affiliation with the Democrat Party and the COVID-19 lockdowns, it will be difficult for the American people to trust Dr. Cohen to run the CDC as a nonpartisan actor who makes objective decisions rooted in scientific data, and not in political expediency," the letter concluded. "Therefore, we urge you to reverse course on Dr. Cohen's reported appointment to the Director of the CDC."

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE (.pdf)